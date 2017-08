“Holy shit.”

The disembodied voice in the video comes over a military helicopter’s comms system. The speaker, who isn’t identified, is looking down over Rockport, Texas.

A costal community of homes on cul-de-sacs, most with their own docks, Rockport was once home to around 10,000 people. Now most of the houses don’t have roofs.

Rockport was hit by Hurricane Harvey on Aug 25. Around 60% of the town’s inhabitants had decided to try and weather the storm.