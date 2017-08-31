Samsung can start testing self-driving cars in California

Samsung, the global electronics manufacturer that makes everything from TVs, phones, and washing machines, to container ships and oil rigs, seems to be trying its hand at cars that drive themselves. The company was awarded a license in the state of California to test autonomous vehicles today, Aug. 31.

It’s currently unclear whether Samsung has intentions to develop autonomous cars, or just systems that would run in them. The company did recently acquire Harman, however, a company that builds electronics and audio equipment for connected cars, among other things—in Samsung’s press release about the purchase, it said that “smart technologies” from Samsung and Harman “will enable the vehicle of tomorrow.”

Samsung wasn’t immediately available to comment on its plans for its autonomous-vehicle license, and the California motor vehicle department wasn’t immediately available to comment on what vehicles Samsung had been approved to test with. (The company has been approved to test self-driving Hyundai cars in Korea for the last few months.) Samsung joins other technology and automotive giants, as well as a few startups, testing on the roads of California, including Alphabet’s Waymo, Tesla, Ford, GM, Apple, and BMW.

Including Samsung, nine additional companies have been granted a license since we last checked in when Apple’s license was awarded in April. Here’s the full list of companies that can currently test self-driving cars in California: