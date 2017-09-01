How you take selfies has everything to do with who you think will see them

A new study shows that men and women take selfies differently, depending on who they think is looking at them.

Anastasia Makhanova, a psychologist at Florida State University, compared the profile images of users on dating sites with those on professional networking sites and noticed something strange. Women on dating sites took photos mostly from above, while men on professional networking sites took them from below. Makhanova thought it might have something to do with how humans attempt present themselves to their advantage—depending on who they think is looking at them.

Watch the video above to learn about what she found.