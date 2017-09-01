Pumpkin spice lattes are making Americans less productive

Pumpkin Spice latte season is upon us—also Pumpkin Spice latte outrage season—and that means countless sugar-crazed Americans standing in long morning lines at Starbucks around the country. Long lines that can cut into important work time.

Razzed a coworker for being 6 minutes late. Her real excuse? Pumpkin Spice latte line. — DJ FUPA (@Fruit_Slinger) September 1, 2017

This is hardly a new problem. The polarizing Starbucks drink is celebrating its 14th year, which means 14 years of workers clocking in late just to get their fix.

waiting for this pumpkin spice latte is gonna make me late for work but i have no regrets — henny✨ (@_jennylf) October 1, 2016

I don't care how late for work I am, I'm getting that pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks — No E in Charlsa (@CHARLESwithanA) September 16, 2015

Risking being late for work for a pumpkin spice latte 😔 I'm not proud of this addiction. — ari 🌻 (@alohaari) September 23, 2014

I will risk being late to work for a pumpkin spice latte idc — Topanga (@iPissGlitter_x) September 10, 2013

I'm not LATE for work, I'm LATTE for work. Pumpkin Spice latte — Heather Buen (@LetsGoHeather) September 5, 2012

Mmmm pumpkin spiced latte I love you, even though you are empty calories and made me 15 mins late for work. — Carly Hill Johnson (@carlyhill) September 30, 2011

Trapped in the @Starbucks line and now late for work. Damn you, pumpkin spice latte!!! — Andrea Hurst (@akurys) October 2, 2010

gonna be late for work cuz there's a pumpkin latte with my name on it — Tape Recorder (@franksnbeanz) October 12, 2009

Me and my pumpkin spice latte were late for work this morning and I'm blaming @misszoot — melizzard (@melizzard) September 17, 2008

It’s worth remembering that the PSL almost never existed: Employees initially thought—rightly, in my opinion—that the pumpkin flavor was overwhelming and “didn’t put Starbucks’ coffee in the best light.” But the trend took off anyway. It’s now a fall (er, late summer) staple, and we’re definitely maybe??? paying for it economically.

“In most respects, America embraces any excuse to inhale sugary crap,” Georgia Frances King wrote in an eloquent PSL defense last year. “So why not pumpkin spice lattes? This is a country that makes casseroles from sweet potatoes and toasted marshmallows, and pudding from canned pineapple chunks and Cool Whip.”

The difference? A sweet potato casserole never almost never made anyone late for work.