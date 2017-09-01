It seems like Apple’s AirPods are a hit

In just about seven months, Apple appears to have completely upended the wireless headphone market.

Since the start of the year, over 900,000 wireless headphone units were sold in the US alone, according to the research firm NPD, and Apple’s AirPods have accounted for 85% of the revenue on those sales. While the firm doesn’t break down how many actual units Apple sold, the $160 wireless headphones have generated an outsize amount of revenue regardless.

Apple has also not broken out how many AirPods it’s sold since they were launched in December, nor how much revenue they’ve generated. But they have been undoubtedly popular, with Apple admitting it had not been able to keep up with demand for the headphones until recently.

AirPod sales are dumped into a business line that Apple calls “Other products,” which accounts for everything it sells beyond iPhones, Macs, iPads, services and software. It includes the Apple Watch (another potentially hit product that Apple has not shared sales data on), iPods, Beats audio products, and accessories.

Other products has generated $5.61 billion for Apple since the start of the year, up roughly 27% from the $4.41 billion it generated in the first half of 2016.