Switzerland’s long history of international crisis mediation has had mixed success

Switzerland stands ready to step in and act as a mediator to resolve the North Korea crisis, Swiss president Doris Leuthard told told reporters in the capital Berne today.

“I think it really is time for dialogue,” Leuthard said. “We are ready to offer our role for good services as a mediator. I think in the upcoming weeks a lot will depend on how the US and China can have an influence in this crisis. That’s why I think Switzerland and Sweden can have a role behind the curtain.”

Leuthard pointed out the role her country has played in facilitating dialogues around the world to achieve peace. Switzerland is known for its neutrality (it hasn’t fought a military battle in 500 years). And the country also has a long-standing tradition of brokering peace deals by acting as a mediator. In fact, facilitation and mediation to secure peace has been the cornerstone of Swiss foreign policy.

Many countries have turned to Switzerland to help broker peace to ongoing civil wars, while others asked for mediation in matters of trade (the most notable example being the conflict between Russia and Georgia about Russia’s entry into the World Trade Organization).

In the last two decades, Switzerland boasts of having taken part in “20 processes in 15 countries and regions.” These have included several peace treaties that brought an end to civil wars:

Of course some of the agreements that the Swiss helped mediate have failed to achieve lasting peace, and many of the conflicts involved are still raging today. Some of the less successful attempts at mediations include:

A Swiss mediation expert was involved in the peace process (known as the Juba talks) between the government of Uganda and the Lord’s resistance army (LRA). The Swiss mediator designed the entire negotiating process and drafted the truce agreement signed in 2006. But Joseph Kony, the leader of the LRA, refused to sign the following peace agreement in 2008, resulting in the collapse of the accord. Western Sahara: Swiss mediators were involved in the Western Sahara peace process, a UN initiative kickstarted in 2010. The peace process suffered many setbacks and is still ongoing.

If Switzerland were brought in to mediate the North Korea crisis, the first major obstacle would be finding a location that all sides could agree to. As Leuthard points out, “Twitter won’t be an adequate instrument.”

If Switzerland can stop US president Donald Trump from tweeting his geopolitical intentions, that may end up being the country’s greatest mediation achievement.