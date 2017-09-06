Portugal has the best quality of life in the world for expats

If you’re thinking of quitting your job where you live and moving abroad for a new life and career, then Portugal is apparently the place to be.

According to one of the world’s most comprehensive reports—Expat Insider 2017—on expats, Portugal has the best quality of life in the world. InterNations, the networking group which conducted the survey, defines expats “in the classical sense of employees on a corporate assignment.” It had 13,000 respondents, representing 166 nationalities.

They were asked to rate and provide information on what it’s like to live and work in 65 countries that are considered key destinations for expats. Scores were calculated on 43 factors, including quality of life, ease of settling in, cost of living, and healthcare, to get an overall ranking.

The quality of life sub-index is made up of safety and security, health and well-being, personal happiness, as well as travel and transport. Portugal got the highest score, making it number one:

Country Quality of life ranking Portugal 1 Taiwan 2 Spain 3 Singapore 4 Czech Republic 5 Japan 6 Austria 7 Switzerland 8 Costa Rica 9 Germany 10

According to the survey, 93% are satisfied with their life abroad in Portugal and is one of the easiest places in the world to settle in. 89% say they are also are generally happy with their life, and the work-life balance is greatly helped with the “kind people, nice weather and food, as well as the beautiful places to visit,” said one Brazilian expat in the report.