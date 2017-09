Los Angeles saw some of its worst wildfires in years over the US Labor Day weekend. The La Tuna Canyon wildfire scorched more than 7,000 acres. As of Tuesday (Sept. 5) morning, it is mostly contained, after some cooler, wetter weather.

Local authorities warn that increasing winds might fuel a resurgence. Mayor Erik Garcetti tweeted on Saturday that the La Tuna fire is the largest in the city’s history.

Confirmed this is now largest fire by acreage in LA City history. EG — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) September 2, 2017

As many as 19 large wildfires have been burning across California, reports USA Today.

Firefighters evaluate hot spots near houses in Sun Valley during the La Tuna Canyon fire in Los Angeles on Sept. 3. (Reuters/Kyle Grillot)

A fire helicopter flies over a charred hillside during the La Tuna Canyon fire near Burbank on Sept. 3. (Reuters/Kyle Grillot)

The charred remains of a home are seen on Sept. 4 in the Sunland-Tujunga section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A house destroyed by the La Tuna Canyon Fire in Sunland, Calif. on Sept. 3. (EPA-EFE/Mike Nelson)

The La Tuna Canyon fire burning over Burbank on Sept. 3. (Reuters/Kyle Grillot)

Water falls on firefighters as they evaluate a hillside during the La Tuna Canyon fire on Sept. 3. (Reuters/Kyle Grillot)

Deer flee the La Tuna Fire at a golf course in Burbank on Sept. 3. (EPA-EFE/Mike Nelson)

Firefighters douse hot spots from a brush fire on a hillside near Interstate 210 on Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A Los Angeles Fire Department photo shows units on scene responding along La Tuna Canyon Road on Sept. 2. (LAFD/Jeremy Oberstein) (EPA-EFE/Jeremy Oberstein/Los Angeles Fire Department/Handout)

A fire engine drives past a burned area on Sept. 4 in the Sunland-Tujunga section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)