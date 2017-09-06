The earliest photos from Hurricane Irma show its dangerous power

Hurricane Irma is progressing through the Carribean and is projected to arrive on the Florida coast by Sunday (Sept 10). Experts have declared it one of the most powerful Atlantic storms ever, and since its path spans high-population areas like Puerto Rico, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, multiple Caribbean islands, and Florida, there is much to be concerned about.

Images and video posted to social media on Wednesday (Sept 6) show some of the earliest available evidence of its force in locations across the Caribbean.

St. Maarten gets blasted overnight by the eye wall of Hurricane #Irma

Listen to the road of the wind. pic.twitter.com/r5ehqxzNhu — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 6, 2017

NEW: Scenes coming in from St. Maarten… pic.twitter.com/6jU9DqvniZ — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) September 6, 2017

[IRMA] Saint Martin dans le mur de l'oeil subit les effets de l'ouragan IRMA #iram #ouragan #SaintMartin (Source : Rinsy Xieng) pic.twitter.com/e2j7e9KtOu — RCI Guadeloupe (@RCI_GP) September 6, 2017

I literally shaking. This just climbed to #1 spot for stuff I've had to experience #IrmaHurricane #StMaarten I was supposed 2 be on vacation pic.twitter.com/8K9PPEvMLS — eze (@internetofzings) September 6, 2017

