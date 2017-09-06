Watch a Delta flight race Hurricane Irma into and out of Puerto Rico

Ahead of Hurricane Irma’s landfall in Puerto Rico, a Delta Air Lines flight from New York was able to burn into San Juan this afternoon, load up passengers, and squeak out again, threading its way through a rain band as the hurricane approached.

Jason Rabinowitz, an aviation industry observer, tracked the flight all along the way on Twitter.

You really want to fly into SJU during a category 5 hurricane, DL431? Everyone else has turned around. pic.twitter.com/nHdChvYh2Y — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

The flight was even at a bit of a disadvantage—it took off 34 minutes late from New York’s John F. Kennedy airport. However the weather in Puerto Rico wasn’t dangerous for flying—yet.

For what it's worth, the current METAR reports winds of just 12 MPH gust to 22, but conditions are rapidly degrading https://t.co/xpY2zMnCib — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Landing a flight is only half the trouble. Getting back out is the other half. Airlines typically move their fleets away from storms, parking them at other airports out of harm’s way. If the flight couldn’t get out of San Juan in time it might leave the less-than-three-year-old Boeing 737 airplane exposed to winds, rain, and debris, as well as being out of reach for several days. The current list price for the model is $104.1 million, though airlines typically get bulk discounts. (When this particular plane was delivered in 2015, its list price was $99 million.)

Delta is hoping for a VERY quick turn once they get to SJU. The return flight is listed as "early," departure bumped up 25 minutes pic.twitter.com/0F6rrn2HR7 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Despite the delay in leaving New York, the flight managed to get out of Puerto Rico at 12:41pm, 24 minutes ahead of its scheduled takeoff.

Takeoff! An absolutely amazing job here by @Delta forecasters, dispatchers, flight and ground crews. Full flight back up to JFK.#Irma pic.twitter.com/sSulqA8g7t — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

The turnaround was remarkably quick. From touching down on the runway to taxiing to the gate, unloading bags and passengers, cleaning the plane, loading new bags, boarding new passengers, taxiing back out and taking off: 52 minutes. A full plane would have 180 passengers.

Total time on ground for this 737-900ER: 52 minutes That includes both taxi-in and taxi-out pic.twitter.com/QqwnCeXWRz — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

The flight then rode a gap between the hurricane’s outer rain band and the center of the storm to find open sky.

Well, that's the end of that story. DL302 is reaching the edge of #Irma's outer bands. Guess the flight crew serves lunch now…? pic.twitter.com/IDTV3WuLd5 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

It landed at 4:15pm ET back in New York, 46 minutes ahead of schedule. What the passengers thought of it we have yet to learn.