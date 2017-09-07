From above: What Saint Martin looks like after Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma pounded multiple Caribbean islands on Wednesday (Sept. 6), causing massive damage, including on Saint Martin, where it is being blamed for eight deaths, Reuters reports. The small island with a population of roughly 77,000 people has been described by local authorities as “95 percent…destroyed.”
Images released by the Dutch Ministry of Defense (the souther portion of the island is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, while the northern region belongs to France) show that the damage is still widespread and devastating.