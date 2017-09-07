From above: What Saint Martin looks like after Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma pounded multiple Caribbean islands on Wednesday (Sept. 6), causing massive damage, including on Saint Martin, where it is being blamed for eight deaths, Reuters reports. The small island with a population of roughly 77,000 people has been described by local authorities as “95 percent…destroyed.”

Images released by the Dutch Ministry of Defense (the souther portion of the island is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, while the northern region belongs to France) show that the damage is still widespread and devastating.

An aerial view over the damage of Hurricane Irma in Philipsburg, Sint Maarten, the Dutch portion of Saint Martin, on Sept 6. (EPA-EFE/Netherlands Ministry of Defence/Handout)

An additional aerial view of Philipsburg. (EPA-EFE/Netherlands Ministry of Defence/Handout)

Near the beach in Philipsburg. (EPA-EFE/Netherlands Ministry of Defence/Handout)

Overturned shipping containers in Sint Maarten. (Reuters/Netherlands Ministry of Defence/Handout)

The runway of Princess Juliana International Airport in Sint Maarten. (Reuters/Netherlands Ministry of Defence/Handout)

An aerial view of Philipsburg shows path of damage. (EPA-EFE/Netherlands Ministry of Defence/Handout)

A view of shipping containers by the sea in Sint Maarten. (EPA-EFE/Netherlands Ministry of Defence/Handout)

More damage in Saint Martin following Hurricane Irma. (Reuters/Netherlands Ministry of Defence/Handout)

A view of damage in Saint Martin on Sept. 7. (Reuters/Netherlands Ministry of Defence/Handout)

Damage at an airport in Saint Martin in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. (Reuters/Netherlands Ministry of Defence/Handout)

Flooding in Sint Maarten during the aftermath of Hurricane Irma (Reuters/Netherlands Ministry of Defence/Handout)