How to track Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia in real time

Call it the summer of storms—there are now three hurricanes swirling around the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Irma has torn through St. Barts, St. Martin, Antigua, Anguilla, the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Barbuda. Haiti and the Dominican Republic are ahead, and it is likely to hit Florida this weekend.

Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia are right behind Irma.

Irma has the potential to cause the most damage, and the trifecta of hurricanes has experts worried about the potential destruction from the back-to-back-to-back storms. Antigua has issued a hurricane watch for the islands of Antigua and Barbuda. A tropical storm watch has also been issued for Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, and St. Eustatius.

Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia storm tracker

Here is a great tool from WNYC to monitor the progress of all three hurricanes (you can switch between storms by selecting the name of the storm on the top left).

Where will Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia make landfall?

Jose, the 10th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, is right behind Irma, traveling northwest about 700 miles east of the Lesser Antilles as of 11am US Eastern Time Thursday. Jose has maximum sustained winds around 90 mph, and forecasters expect it will be upgraded to a major hurricane by Friday.

The NWS forecasts Jose will hit Antigua and Barbuda, which have already been devastated by Hurricane Irma, late Friday into early Saturday, and St. Kitts and Anguilla on Saturday. It’s then predicted to turn northeast, traveling north of the coast of Puerto Rico on Sunday before turning back into the ocean. Jose will not make the same land impact as Irma, though its rains could worsen any ongoing flooding on islands already hit.

Hurricane Katia is relatively stationary, about 200 miles east of Tampico, Mexico as of 11am ET.

Katia had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and a hurricane warning is in effect for the state of Veracruz from Cabo Rojo to Laguna Verde. A hurricane watch is in effect from Cabo Rojo to the northern border of the state.

Katia is expected to remain offshore through most of Friday, then turn southwest and make landfall in Mexico on the coast of the southeastern state of Veracruz late Friday night. The NWS forecasts the storm will move inland, hitting the states of Tlaxcala, Puebla, and Hidalgo early Saturday. Mexico City could potentially be hit as well, if the storm maintains its strength after landfall.

Will Hurricane Katia hit Texas?

Luckily, Hurricane Harvey relief zones should be safe from Katia, as a large swath of dry, sinking air over Texas and Louisiana will keep the system from moving north, according to AccuWeather. Mexico will experience heavy rainfall and increased risk of flash floods and mudslides, especially in Veracruz and southern parts of the state of Tamaulipas. Texas should stay dry.

Hurricane Jose webcams

Areas likely to be hit by Jose are in the midst of recovery from Irma, with most of the Caribbean still without power or strong broadband access. The islands of Antigua and Barbuda are offline almost entirely. Here is a list of webcams located in Jose’s predicted path, should any make it back online by Friday:

St. John: Great Expectations web cam—Located on the south shore, looking east over Rendezvous Bay towards the Leeward Islands

Anguilla: Four Seasons Resort and Residences web cam—Located in Barnes Bay, Anguilla, looking west

Jost Van Dyke: Soggy Dollar Bar web cam—Located in White Bay on Jost Van Dyke, looking south towards St. John

Hurricane Katia webcams

Here are some webcams located in the path of Hurricane Katia:

Veracruz: Gran Hotel Diligencias webcam – Facing northeast towards the Atlantic, offers time-lapse footage of the previous two hours

Veracruz: Gran Telescopio Millimeter Alfonso Serrano webcam – Located further inland on the highest mountain in Mexico, Pico de Orizaba, at 4,581 meters (about 15,000 feet) above sea level, also with time-lapse footage from the previous two hours

Puebla: Hotel Royalty Puebla webcam – Looking down at the city center

Puebla: Holiday Inn La Noria webcam – Looking west at the volcanoes Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl.

