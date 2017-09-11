Greece is the worst place in the world to live as an expat

If you want to have a decent working or family life, don’t move to Greece.

Greece is ranked as the worst country to live in the world as an expat, defined “in the classical sense of employees on a corporate assignment,” according to one of the world’s most comprehensive reports, Expat Insider 2017.

The networking group conducted a survey asking expats to rate and provide information on what it’s like to live and work in 65 countries that are considered key destinations for expats. Scores were calculated on 43 factors, including quality of life, personal finances, cost of living, education, and healthcare, to get an overall ranking.

The survey had nearly 13,000 respondents, representing 166 nationalities, and Greece ranked at the bottom.