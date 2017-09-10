During a disaster, preserve your phone’s battery by leaving your status on voicemail

There is nothing worse than trying to reach a friend or a relative during a crisis and being sent to voicemail. So as Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida…
…and 3 million people are expected to lose power…
If you’re one of those people or ever find yourself in a situation where you may be stranded or need help, there are a few things you can do to prepare for limited cell service and electricity
One easy one: Change your outgoing voicemail message. You can decline calls of people checking in on you to preserve power, with the knowledge that they’ll take comfort in knowing how you’re doing. And even if cell towers fail or your phone dies, you’ll be able to provide some information to your friends and family.
How to use voicemail as a status update
- Describe your general safety status
- Your location
- Who you are with
- If you are in an urgent situation, add a specific time
