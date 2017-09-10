Unlocking the full capabilities of a Tesla battery can cost thousands of dollars in extra fees—unless you’re trying to outrun Hurricane Irma.

After a customer trying to flee the storm contacted the automaker to ask for more power, the company began issuing free over-the-air upgrades to drivers in the state, Eletrek reports.

Some of Tesla’s Model X and S vehicles that were introduced in 2016 come with 75 kilowatt-hour batteries that are software-limited to only offer 60 or 70 kilowatt hours, capable of 200 to 230 miles per charge.

A Florida driver who received the free update to 75 kilowatt-hours on Sep. 10 posted a screenshot of the Tesla app that shows a range of 242 miles, according to The Verge.

Tesla app with unlocked battery capacity (via The Verge)

According to an email Tesla sent to its customers, the company has sent the update to drivers across Florida, and will allow them to use the increased capacity until September 16.