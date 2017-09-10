When Hurricane Irma shifted west, Miami was spared the brunt of direct high winds, but that has not saved the city from severe flooding. On Sunday afternoon, as the storm surge rose, downtown Miami turned into a lake.

CNN captured video about on Brickell Ave, about three blocks from Biscayne Bay, which is completely underwater. A Miami police officer estimated the flooding to be neck-high at its deepest points.

“You’ve got whitecaps on Brickell. I don’t know what more to say”: Major #Irma flooding in Miami neighborhood https://t.co/HaKTS9DwgG pic.twitter.com/nAmXRXtqoq — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 10, 2017

Residents of Miami have posted photos and videos on Twitter to show the torrent of water that has inundated Brickell Avenue, the neighborhood’s main thoroughfare. NBC 6 South Florida reporter Erica Glover photos that showed water several feet high.

Water still rising in downtown Miami along Brickell Avenue. Storm surge is intense. Neck deep in areas. @wsvn #HurrcaneIrma pic.twitter.com/RLhVWIkTzQ — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 10, 2017

#StormSurge wasn't modeled to be this high along the #Miami River. Not even an evacuation zone! Up to 3 ft and rising #Irma #HurricaineIrma pic.twitter.com/iTEwrPHkp9 — Todd Kimberlain (@ToddKimberlain) September 10, 2017

Damn. Was just sent this pic of downtown Miami/Brickell Ave. pic.twitter.com/5lUZcYIoIt — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) September 10, 2017

EPIC FLOODING: Storm surge had placed Brickell Miami under water. [VIDEO] pic.twitter.com/Kh00UL7Sky — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 10, 2017

As the storm floods Miami, Irma is making landfall on the southwest coast of Florida, near Naples and Fort Myers. Water levels have dropped dramatically from Marco Island to Grove City, which are about 100 miles apart—an ominous sign that the storm’s winds and intense low pressure are redistributing the ocean.

In Fort Myers, ocean levels have dropped so that the pier is now totally visible.

UNREAL: Look at the pier at Fort Myers Beach right now #TrackingIrma #HurricaneIrma #SWFL

Credit: Jody Drovdlic pic.twitter.com/IekdcJmYre — Jeff Butera (@ABC7Jeff) September 10, 2017

The total death toll from Hurricane Irma has now reached 25, including three deaths in the US.

Read next: Watch Hurricane Irma rampage along the Florida coast via web cams