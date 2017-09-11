This is what the world looks like through the eye of a hurricane

As Florida struggles with the floods and winds from Hurricane Irma, another big storm in the Atlantic is being closely watched by meteorologists: Hurricane Jose, which is currently considered Category 2, though it is still too early to tell if it will make landfall.

This satellite image of #Jose is *bonkers.* You can see white caps on waves thru the eye! https://t.co/teVMgGBtsW Amazing work by @anttilip pic.twitter.com/8rlogduvnV — Brian L Kahn (@blkahn) September 10, 2017

To give some sense of scale to what typically appears as a colorful splotch on maps, meteorologist Antti Lipponen used a satellite to peer straight through the eye of the storm. Through the perspective of the European Space Agency’s satellite Sentinel-2A, the Finnish researcher was able to show a turbulent sea beneath Hurricane Jose.

A close up of Hurricane Jose. (Antti Lipponen/Finnish Meteorological Institute)

The high-resolution image was captured on Sept 9, when Jose was about 50 miles northeast (80 km) of Barbuda, one of the Caribbean islands that suffered most from Hurricane Irma. It show the contours of the eye of the storm, and even reveals white-crested waves rippling on the Atlantic Ocean.