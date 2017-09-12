How to watch Apple’s iPhone event live today

Apple’s biggest event of the year is finally here.

At Apple’s new headquarters in Cupertino, California, today, the company will likely reveal its newest line of iPhones in time for the holiday season. A litany of leaks have suggested Apple will announce three new phones—two that are apparently very similar to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus released last year, and a brand-new $1,000 device, either called the iPhone Edition or iPhone X, that will feature wireless charging, upgraded cameras, and a (near) edge-to-edge screen.

Here’s how to watch the event live:

The event is scheduled to begin at 10am Pacific time, 1pm Eastern time, 5pm London time, and 1am Hong Kong time.

Apple will stream the event at this link.

The details: Apple’s live stream can be viewed on its Safari browser on iOS devices running iOS 9 or later and Macs running macOS 10.11 or later. The event will also be streamed to second- and third-generation Apple TV devices, running 6.2 software or later. To watch on a PC, users will need to use the Microsoft Edge browser from a machine running Windows 10.

Fair warning: The stream isn’t always reliable.

Quartz will cover the event as it happens. Tech reporter Mike Murphy will be reporting on the ground, so check back for our coverage.

