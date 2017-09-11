FLORIDA

The surreal and random destruction Hurricane Irma left behind

The powerful winds and waters of Hurricane Irma transformed the landscape of Florida over the weekend and on Monday, as the storm continued its northward trajectory. In its wake, millions remain without power.

Damage from Irma is a reminder of the indiscriminate and random destruction that hurricanes bring: amusement-park waterslides splayed out in the street, gas station canopies toppled, a home with its front ripped off. Here are some of the most dramatic images from the path of the storm.

A billboard is ripped apart by high winds along Interstate 95 in Miami on Sept. 10. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Destroyed roofs at a residential areas are seen as Hurricane Irma passes south Florida, in Miami
Destroyed roofs in Miami on Sept. 10.U.S. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)
A smoke shop lays destroyed after Hurricane Irma blew though Fort Lauderdale, Florida
A smoke shop in Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 10. (Reuters/Carlo Allegri)
The metal canopy at a gasoline station was overturned by high winds on Sept. 10. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
A fallen tree blocks a street as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Florida. on Sept. 10. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Debris lines a street in Naples, Florida. (AP Photo/Robert Ray)
A Chevrolet Bel Air classic sits under a fallen palm tree in Marco Island, Florida, on Sept. 11. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Boats are partially submerged in the wake of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 11.
A boat rack storage facility lays destroyed after Hurricane Irma blew though Hollywood, Florida
A boat rack storage facility lays destroyed after Hurricane Irma blew though Hollywood, Florida on Sept. 10. (Reuters/Carlo Allegri)
A gas station damaged by Hurricane Irma is seen in North Redington Beach
A gas station canopy lies knocked over in North Redington Beach, Florida on Sept. 11. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters)
A trailer home with a front ripped off by Hurricane Irma winds is seen near Naples
A trailer home with its front ripped off near Naples, Florida on Sept. 11. (Reuters/Bryan Woolston)
The bottom of a Daytona Lagoon beach slide lies on pavement after Hurricane Irma passed the area in Daytona Beach
The bottom of a Daytona Lagoon beach slide lies on the pavement in Daytona Beach, Florida on Sept. 11. (Daytona Beach Police Department/Handout via Reuters)
Property damage is seen at a mobile home park after Hurricane Irma in Naples, Florida
A mobile home park in Naples on Sept. 11. (Reuters/Stephen Yang)
A collapsed construction crane is seen in Downtown Miami as Hurricane Irma arrives at south Florida
A collapsed construction crane is seen in downtown Miami on Sept. 10. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)
Recently planted palm trees lie strewn across the road in Miami Beach on Sept. 10. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
