The surreal and random destruction Hurricane Irma left behind

The powerful winds and waters of Hurricane Irma transformed the landscape of Florida over the weekend and on Monday, as the storm continued its northward trajectory. In its wake, millions remain without power.

Damage from Irma is a reminder of the indiscriminate and random destruction that hurricanes bring: amusement-park waterslides splayed out in the street, gas station canopies toppled, a home with its front ripped off. Here are some of the most dramatic images from the path of the storm.

A billboard is ripped apart by high winds along Interstate 95 in Miami on Sept. 10. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Destroyed roofs in Miami on Sept. 10.U.S. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)

A smoke shop in Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 10. (Reuters/Carlo Allegri)

The metal canopy at a gasoline station was overturned by high winds on Sept. 10. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A fallen tree blocks a street as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Florida. on Sept. 10. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Debris lines a street in Naples, Florida. (AP Photo/Robert Ray)

A Chevrolet Bel Air classic sits under a fallen palm tree in Marco Island, Florida, on Sept. 11. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Boats are partially submerged in the wake of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 11.

A boat rack storage facility lays destroyed after Hurricane Irma blew though Hollywood, Florida on Sept. 10. (Reuters/Carlo Allegri)

A gas station canopy lies knocked over in North Redington Beach, Florida on Sept. 11. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters)

A trailer home with its front ripped off near Naples, Florida on Sept. 11. (Reuters/Bryan Woolston)

The bottom of a Daytona Lagoon beach slide lies on the pavement in Daytona Beach, Florida on Sept. 11. (Daytona Beach Police Department/Handout via Reuters)

A mobile home park in Naples on Sept. 11. (Reuters/Stephen Yang)

A collapsed construction crane is seen in downtown Miami on Sept. 10. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)