The new Apple Watch will let you jog without your phone

Apple released its third smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 3, and it looks nearly identical to Apple’s previous two watches, but—finally—it doesn’t require you to stay tethered your phone.

The Series 3 comes with with built-in LTE service, allowing the device to take calls, texts, and stream music without being tethered to a phone. It shares the same phone number. The latest watch comes with a new dual-core processor as well as a new wireless chip that Apple says is more energy-efficient for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It also has a barometric altimeter, which helps track flights of stairs climbed or elevation change.

The Series 2 redefined the Watch as an exercise and fitness tracking device by adding new kinds of workouts that could be tracked as well as a collaboration with Nike. When Apple announce that move last year we thought it was aiming to eat up Fitbit’s market share. Guess what: That happened! Tim Cook says the Apple Watch saw 50% year-on-year sales growth last quarter, and that it’s now the “number one watch in the world.”

Apple revamped its heart rate tracking function on the Series 3, including how long it takes to recover from a workout or if your heart rate is irregularly high.

The Series 3 will come in 3 colors: Silver, Space Gray, and Rose Gold. A Series 3 with a ceramic case will also be available in gray. It will cost $329 without cellular and $399 with the service. AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon will support the watch, and you can buy it beginning Sept. 22.

Apple is hitting its stride with active wear(ables). We’ll let you know more about how different the Watch Series 3 really is as more information is available.