It’s not just Texas and Florida: 50 million people worldwide faced floods in the past month

The last few weeks have seen massive floods drench several corners of the world, upending the lives of tens of millions of people.
Across India and Bangladesh, deluges during the region’s monsoon season affected more than 40 million people, and are blamed for more than a thousand deaths. In North America and the Caribbean, a series of hurricanes over two weeks inundated areas from Texas to South Carolina with high water. And this week, the Philippines is being drenched and battered by Cyclone Maring.
The photos below, shot around the world between late August and early September, reveal a disturbingly common reality that may affect even more people in the future. Experts predict that some storms are likely to become even more fearsome, frequent and destructive with climate change.