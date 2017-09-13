India’s revered IITs are missing the mark when it comes to top-notch job placements

What could be worse for Indian universities than not making it to the world toppers’ list in terms of the employability of its graduates? Sliding down the ranks, of course.

Only two institutions from the country—the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) and IIT-Delhi—secured a place in the top 200 this year, as compared to four last year, according to the Graduate Employability Rankings 2018, released by education think-tank QS.

However, their ranking took a beating.

While both IIT-B and IIT-D were in the 101-150 band in 2017, they slipped to the 191-200 band this year. After the top 99 names in the list, colleges are rated in a certain score band.

The previous year’s list featured IIT-Kharagpur and IIT-Madras, too, among the top 200.

But while last year QS had listed only the top 300 institutes, it has extended the list this year to include 500 colleges. So some Indian institutions are included in the 200-500 band. These are IIT-M, Delhi University, Mumbai University, IIT-Kharagpur, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and IIT-Kanpur. Here’s a list of where the Indian institutes stack up in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2018:

2018 2017 IIT-Bombay 191-200 101-150 IIT-Delhi 191-200 101-150 IIT-Madras 201-250 101-150 University of Delhi 201-250 201+ University of Mumbai 201-250 NA IIT-Kharagpur 251-300 81-90 Indian Institute of Science 301-500 NA IIT-Kanpur 301-500 201+

The QS rankings indicate the career prospects for a particular university’s graduates. It takes into account alumni outcomes, employer reputation, partnership with employers per faculty, employer-student connections, and the graduate employment rate.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first indication that Indian colleges are lagging. The Times Higher Education’s (THE) World Reputation Rankings released earlier this year had none in the toppers’ list.