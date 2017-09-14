Hurricane watch: Jose is forecast to strengthen again, Max moves in on Mexico

Hurricane season isn’t quite over for the US or Mexico.

With Texas, Louisiana, Florida and other parts of the American southeast still in the midst of recovery from Harvey and Irma, two more storms are brewing as threats to North America.

Tropical storm Jose

Jose, downgraded to a tropical storm today (Sept. 14) will restrengthen by the weekend, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) predicts. Jose was about 400 miles northeast of the Bahamas, with sustained winds of 70 miles per hour.

Tropical Storm #Jose Advisory 37: Jose Expected to Restrengthen By the Weekend. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2017

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. After completing its clockwise loop, Jose is moving west-northwest around 7 mph, will continue in that direction through tomorrow, and then turn northwest Saturday. The NHC forecasts Jose will become a hurricane again by weekend.

Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and the southeast coast of the US, and will spread northward over the next few days, likely causing life-threatening surf and rip-currents.

The NHC predicts Jose will track north, with the cone of uncertainty hitting the outer coast of South Carolina by Tuesday. The cone isn’t a forecast; it represents an average track error over the past five years. So US landfall could happen, but is not a guarantee this far out. East coast residents as far north as New England will, at least, likely experience rain and gusty winds early next week, which could spread as far north as New England.

Satellite images show Jose still has heavy thunderstorm activity. The storm is asymmetrical because of high wind shear (change in wind speed or direction that controls the formation and destruction of a hurricane), so its path is hard to predict.

After passing over its own cold wake, Jose will be over very warm waters that extend all the way to the coast of North Carolina. Warm waters help hurricanes grow and keep up their strength, so conditions will be ideal for Jose to intensify. Water temperatures on the 400 miles of coast from New Jersey to Maine are generally cooler than 79°F, which will make it difficult for Jose to gain strength as it moves north.

The consensus among meteorologists is that no matter Jose’s path, the storm will be in the Atlantic for a week or longer.

Hurricane Max

The southern coasts of Mexico have been especially hard hit by disaster. After being struck with an 8.1 magnitude earthquake, which killed at least 61 people, the region, one of the country’s poorest, was struck by Hurricane Katia, which made landfall as a category 1, killing at least two. According to Mexican president Peña Nieto, one in three homes in areas affected by the natural disasters are now uninhabitable.

Now Max looms.

Today (Sept. 14), Max was a category 1 storm, located about 40 miles south of Acapulco, Mexico, with sustained winds around 80 mph. The NHC predicts Max will move east and likely hit the southwest coast of Mexico on the border of the states of Guerrero and Oaxaca by tonight.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Zihuatanejo to Punta Maldonado. A tropical-storm warning is in effect for the east of Punta Maldonado to Lagunas de Chacahua.

The NHC forecasts Max will strengthen before reaching land, and stay on its path through tomorrow, moving inland near Ometepec. After making landfall, Max will likely weaken and dissipate over of the mountains of southern Mexico.

Track Hurricane Max and Jose

You can track the progress of the storms brewing around North America with this helpful tool from WNYC by selecting the storm name in the top left.