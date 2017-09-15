All of the times Hillary Clinton apologizes and admits being wrong in her book

Hillary Clinton is the first and only woman to have given a big US presidential concession speech—and she is the first and only candidate to say “I’m sorry.”

Trust a woman to do that. Research finds that women apologize more than men, likely because people are faster to judge women for their behavior. Clinton has since acknowledged time and again her own responsibility for losing the 2016 US presidential election. Months later, apologies continue to abound in her new book about the campaign, What Happened.

Nevertheless, many appear deaf to her words of acknowledgement: From political analysts to president Trump himself, the rumor has taken hold that Hillary Clinton blames everyone but herself.

With her book launch, that false narrative has taken center stage, propelled by critics who seem outraged that Clinton thinks her electoral college defeat can be explained by factors in addition to herself. Clinton “seeks to exonerate herself,” her book is a “long list of who Hillary Clinton blames,” and she is wasting an opportunity to go away and, therefore, be missed, they claim.

Perhaps they have not read the book. Hillary Clinton blames herself at least 35 times in What Happened. She apologizes for her mistakes, she apologizes for not apologizing, she even reports past apologies for mistakes she’d made before becoming the Democratic party candidate.

To clear up any doubt, we’ve listed each of those apologies below—perhaps reading them in sequence will quench the thirst for female contrition.