Chelsea Manning’s hiring at Harvard’s Kennedy School was just too much for one ex-CIA official

Michael Morell, the former CIA deputy director, resigned as senior fellow at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government after the school named Wikileaks leaker Chelsea Manning a visiting fellow.

In his letter of resignation, Morell says he cannot be part of an organization that “honors a convicted felon and leaker of classified information.” He called Manning’s hiring “wholly inappropriate,” stipulating however, that he “fully supports Ms. Manning’s rights as a transgender American, including the right to serve our country in the US military.”

Former CIA Deputy Director @MichaelJMorell resigns as Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy school over their hiring of Chelsea Manning pic.twitter.com/JORdp4ysHR — Mosheh Oinounou (@Mosheh) September 14, 2017

Morell has criticized NSA leaker Edward Snowden, and defended US drone strikes and the CIA’s use of torture. He was a fellow at the Kennedy School’s Belfer Center.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted for leaking a trove of military documents while a US Army soldier. Former president Barack Obama commuted her sentence. She was released earlier this year after nearly seven years of confinement, and named a fellow by the Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics (IOP) on Sept. 13 along with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

There has been much praise for Morell’s move, although for very different reasons:

Great work @xychelsea! Mike Morell is serial fabulist and a torture proponent. Hazard to Harvard. Blight on students https://t.co/BDPdDoXlWc pic.twitter.com/RXos5ZoJEp — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) September 14, 2017

Leaking classified information is Disgraceful, UnAmerican and Illegal. Salute Michael Morell's principled resignation from Kennedy School. https://t.co/s7tqOvnqAo — Fernando Amandi Sr. (@FernandoAmandi) September 14, 2017

Micah Zenko, a political scientist who worked at the Kennedy School, took the opportunity to say that neither fellows at The Belfer Center nor the IOP have significant duties: