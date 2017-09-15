A small explosion on a train in West London is being treated as a terrorist incident

There has been an explosion on an eastbound District Line train at Parsons Green underground station in West London. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that they are aware of an “incident” at around 8:20am local time, at the height of the morning rush hour. The authorities are treating it as a terrorist incident.

Ambulances and fire trucks quickly rushed to the area, which has been cordoned off by armed police officers.

Eyewitness accounts suggest some potential burn injuries and others related to the crush of panicked people running off the train and out of the station. Authorities have not yet confirmed the nature of the explosion but unconfirmed photos circulating on social media show a small white container on fire in a train carriage. The train car itself does not appear extensively damaged.

Pictured: the object that exploded into flames at Parsons Green https://t.co/IF2titPfvf pic.twitter.com/99fZyVR8b0 — Evening Standard (@standardnews) September 15, 2017

The counter-terrorism branch of London’s police service is at the scene, as is an explosive ordinance disposal team.

Parsons Green is a leafy part of London that is home to several schools. People coming out of the tube station were shaken, crying, and unsure of what happened. Parents with babies in strollers and toddlers on scooters gathered on the corner of Parsons Green Lane and Fulham Road, in front of Kensington Prep School.