A lonely aerial view of Irma’s destruction in the Florida Keys

Hurricane Irma started its path in the continental United States with the Florida Keys, a quiet archipelago connected by a single highway.
Although Irma struck on Sept 10, some Keys residents still cannot return to their homes. FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, estimates that a quarter of homes in these islands were destroyed, according to the Associated Press. Multiple islands remain off-limits to residents. Below, new aerial photos released by Reuters and the AP reveal the damage left behind, and suggest the long process of rebuilding that awaits the storm’s victims.