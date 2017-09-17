WEIRD SCIENCE

Two British science museums held a majestic, two-day fight on Twitter

natural history museum1
Evolution versus innovation.
Twitter battles tend to descend into a dumpster fire of insults. But when a duel emerged between two of Britain’s most prestigious museums, it wasn’t just entertaining, it was educational.

A Twitter user started it all with an innocent question:

The NHM responded gloriously:

But the Science Museum wasn’t going to take that lying down:

What followed was a battle of science and wits that was highly entertaining to watch. Here are just a few replies:

After two days of ferocious fun, the museums, which are within walking distance of each other in London, ended their battle perfectly:

