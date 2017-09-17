Donald Trump came out swinging on Twitter Sunday morning. Images of Trump trains and mock 2020 Electoral College maps filled his timeline, along with footage retweeted from user @fuctupmind juxtaposing Trump swinging a golf club with Hillary Clinton stumbling and falling as she tried to board a plane.

The tweet was hashtagged with Trump’s nickname for his 2016 US election opponent: #CrookedHillary. Trump also disparagingly referred to Kim Jong-un as “Rocket Man” in another tweet, and tweeted his support of Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, who’s running for governor. Trump misspelled Schuette’s last name in an endorsement the night prior.

This is the second time Trump has tweeted a violent image against a perceived enemy. In July, he tweeted a GIF of himself during a WWE “Hair vs. Hair” pay-per-view match from Wrestlemania 23. In the altered footage, Trump attacks a person whose head has been replaced with the CNN logo. The clip was later believed to have been created by a racist troll on Reddit.

The user behind the anti-Clinton GIF appears to have a similarly troubling digital history. Of his over 29,000 tweets, many are repeats of similar GIFs, such as footage of Clinton being rushed to a van after falling ill at a September 11th memorial ceremony last year. The user @fuctupmind’s tweets also include anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, racist, sexist, and transphobic messages.

It’s unclear if the user created the GIF, as they could not be reached for comment. Clinton has yet to publicly respond to the video. Later Sunday morning, former Trump advisor David Urban was made to answer for the footage on CNN’s State of the Union.

Fmr. Trump adviser David Urban on Trump retweeting a GIF of him smacking Clinton with a golf ball: "Retweets do not equal endorsement." — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) September 17, 2017

Trump has a history of retweeting flattering tweets and memes of himself that dates back to before he’d even thrown his hat into the political ring. As of this writing, none of the pro-Trump retweets have been deleted from his personal account.