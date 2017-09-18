Apple quietly raised the price on a bunch of items last week

Amid a litany of new product updates at its event last week, Apple also quietly raised the prices on a few products and services. Unlike the new Apple Watch, Apple TV, and iPhones that Apple unveiled, these price hikes did not get their own press releases.

Here’s a quick rundown:

Screen repair

If you drop your iPhone and crack the screen (which may be even easier on the new iPhones, which feature glass backs and fronts), you’ll now have to pay more to fix it. Apple raised the prices to fix its phone screens by $20, The Verge notes, meaning it will now cost $149 to replace the screen on an iPhone 6S or 7, and $169 for their Plus equivalents. If you’ve signed up for AppleCare—Apple’s warranty program, which is included in the iPhone Upgrade Program fee—the first two screen replacements will still only set you back $29.

AppleCare

Apple increased the cost of AppleCare on its larger phones, according to TechCrunch. If you’re planning to buy coverage for an iPhone 6S Plus, 7 Plus, or 8 Plus, it will cost you $149, or $20 more than it previously cost. Apple wasn’t immediately available to explain what caused the price hike for this or for screen repairs. The price of AppleCare for other devices—including the iPhone SE, iPads and Apple Watches—has not increased.

iPad Pro

The price of Apple’s 256 GB and 512 GB 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch tablets have all increased by $50 over their original retail price. For example: The 256 GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro, first released this summer, originally cost $749, but now can be found on Apple’s site for $799. Curiously, the base 64 GB models for both size iPad Pros remains the same. Apple hasn’t explained why these iPads have increased in price, but 9to5Mac, which first noticed the hike, postulates that it’s due to a shortage in the market of flash memory chips.