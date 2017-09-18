Hurricane tracker: Maria now a major threat in the Caribbean, Jose moves up the east coast

Another stormy week in the Atlantic: Hurricane Maria is strengthening as it takes aim at Puerto Rico, and the meandering Jose is steadily creeping up the east coast.

Hurricane Maria

The National Hurricane Center upgraded Maria to a hurricane Sunday, and the storm has intensified as it moves toward Puerto Rico and the Leeward Islands, already devastated by Hurricane Irma. With sustained maximum winds of 125 mph, Maria has rapidly strengthened into a category 3, and is expected to get stronger before making landfall.

Hurricane #Maria Advisory 9A: Maria Continuing to Strengthen. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 18, 2017

The NHC forecasts Maria will hit land in the Lesser Antilles islands of Dominica and Martinique around 8pm tonight (Sept. 18). The Leeward Islands will start experiencing tropical-storm conditions in the next few hours.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Martinique, and St. Lucia. Puerto Rico will likely be under a hurricane warning soon.

Many Virgin Islands residents evacuated to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Irma. Now, those evacuees are in the path of another potentially devastating storm. Puerto Rico’s governor, Ricardo Rosselló, has declared a state of emergency. Maria could be the first time in 85 years Puerto Rico is directly hit by a category-4 storm. And it’s so big that the entire island will likely experience hurricane conditions.

A tropical-storm warning is in effect for Anguilla, Antigua, Barbuda, Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Martin.

The almost of the buildings on the 60-square-mile island of Barbuda—now in the path of Maria—were destroyed when Irma ripped through Sept. 6. All 1,800 residents were evacuated to the sister island of Antigua, meaning Barbuda is now completely uninhabited.

“The damage is complete,” Ronald Sanders, Antigua and Barbuda’s ambassador to the US, told PRI’s the Takeaway. “For the first time in 300 years there’s not a single living person on the island of Barbuda—a civilization that has existed on that island for over 300 years has now been extinguished.”

Maria is forecasted to strengthen quickly as it moves across the Lesser Antilles tonight and the northeastern Caribbean Sea tomorrow (Sept. 19). Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands are likely to be hit Wednesday.

Hurricane Jose

Jose continues to move up the East Coast. The category-1 storm, which isn’t expected to make landfall in the US, could still cause “dangerous surf and rip currents” on the east coast over the next few days.

While about 265 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina (490 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts), Jose had sustained maximum winds around 75 mph.

A tropical-storm warning is in effect for Watch Hill, Rhode Island north to Hull, Massachusetts, Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.

The NHC pegged Jose moving northwards around 9 mph during the next day or so, followed by a turn northeast on Tuesday night.

Jose’s eye will likely pass far offshore of the Outer Banks of North Carolina today, east of the Delmarva peninsula into Tuesday, and well off the Jersey shore on Wednesday.

Jose is forecast to dump 3 to 5 inches of rain over eastern Long Island, southern CT, southern Rhode Island, and southern Massachusetts, including Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, through Wednesday, which could cause some flooding.

Track Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Jose

You can track the progress of the storms brewing around North America with this helpful tool from WNYC by selecting the storm name in the top left.