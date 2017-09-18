A calendar of UN General Assembly events worth tuning in to

The program of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and related events is typically overwhelming, due to sheer breadth, jargon-packed development-speak, and the time-honored UN tradition of treating announcements as achievements. But there are also genuinely interesting and important conversations throughout the week-long gathering, which begins today.
Here’s a list of events chosen for their appeal to the real world. It includes the political speeches expected to stir up the most conversation, panels about innovation and development (technology against terrorism, internet for all), discussions of fundamental rights (women’s health, migration), and the most interesting cultural happenings. Most require advance registration to attend, but the big ones can be live-streamed.
18 September
Event
Organization
Details
2:30 PM
Global Mayors summit on migration and refugee policy and practice