A calendar of UN General Assembly events worth tuning in to

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a session on reforming the United Nations at U.N. Headquarters in New York
UNGA 2017. It's on. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)
The program of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and related events is typically overwhelming, due to sheer breadth, jargon-packed development-speak, and the time-honored UN tradition of treating announcements as achievements. But there are also genuinely interesting and important conversations throughout the week-long gathering, which begins today.

Here’s a list of events chosen for their appeal to the real world. It includes the political speeches expected to stir up the most conversation, panels about innovation and development (technology against terrorism, internet for all), discussions of fundamental rights (women’s health, migration), and the most interesting cultural happenings. Most require advance registration to attend, but the big ones can be live-streamed.

18 September Event Organization Details
2:30 PM Global Mayors summit on migration and refugee policy and practice Bill De Blasio, Concordia Summit More information
4:30 PM World Leaders for Universal Health Coverage: the core driver to achieve the SDGs UN, Rockefeller Foundation More information
5:00 PM Tech against terrorism Tech against terrorism More information
6:00 PM A short history of food and humans Columbia University More information
8:30 PM Government Blockchain Professionals Group: International Case Studies Meetup More information
19 September Event Organization Details
9:00 AM WE Day—a meeting between world leaders and youth delegates WE More information
9:00 AM Address by UN secretary general Antonio Guterres UNGA More information
~9:30 AM Donald Trump, president of the United States UNGA More information
11:00 AM Parental leave as a key to prosperity
– and other true stories		 UN Women More information
11:30 AM Using data and technology to achieve sustainable development goals United Nations Foundation More information
~12:00 PM Emmanuel Macron, president of France UNGA More Information
3:00 PM Providing internet for all World Economic Forum More Information
3:30 PM Mobilizing the private sector to address the refugee crisis TENT More Information
September 20 Event Organization Details
9:00 AM Goalkeepers—a Gates Foundation day-long event on achieving development goals Gates Foundation More information
~11:00AM Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey UNGA More information
~12:00 PM Donald Tusk, president of the European Council UNGA More information
~12:30 PM Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada UNGA More information
~2:30 PM Theresa May, prime minister of the United Kingdom UNGA More information
September 21 Event Organization Details
8:00 AM Progress, opportunities, and challenges in the efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance UN Foundation More information
9:00 AM No products—no progress, even in crisis: Addressing the sexual and reproductive health needs of women and adolescent girls in humanitarian situations UNFPA More information
2:30 PM Gender equality, data and decision making Equal Measures 203 More information
6:30 PM Migration and the 2030 Agenda ODI More information
September 22 Event Organization Details
1:30 PM A Conversation with Luis Videgaray Caso (secretary of foreign affairs, Mexico) Council on Foreign Relations More information
6:30 PM Some rules are made to be broken… the Global Gag Rule is one of them She Decides More information
