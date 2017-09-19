Watch LIVE: Donald Trump gives his first major speech before the United Nations

US president Donald Trump will give his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this morning.

Trump made his first appearance at the UNGA yesterday, where he said the UN has helped to advance “noble goals” in “so many ways.”

Attendees breathed a sigh of relief at those remarks, since Trump has long been critical of the UN as an institution. He has called it at times both “sad” and “just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time.” As Quartz has written:

Trump has openly and repeatedly expressed his distrust of the UN—just last week he dismissed the security council’s latest sanctions on North Korea as “not a big deal,” undercutting his own UN ambassador, Nikki Haley—so all eyes will be on whether he uses his first appearance at a general assembly to rail at the organization from the podium or limits himself to demanding cuts in financing to UN programs and complaining in less formal settings.

How to watch Trump’s 2017 United Nations General Assembly speech live

You can watch Trump’s speech live in the PBS NewsHour player above. He is expected to address the assembly around 10:30 am US Eastern Time, following remarks by other world leaders, which will begin at 9 am ET.

Catch up on what you need to know before Trump’s speech:

