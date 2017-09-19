Netflix’s perfect cease-and-desist letter to an unauthorized “Stranger Things” pop-up bar

Beware the Demogorgon, but also the lawyers. Netflix sent possibly the coolest cease-and-desist letter ever to an unauthorized “Stranger Things” pop-up bar in Chicago.

“Look, I don’t want you to think I’m a total wastoid,” wrote Netflix’s senior lawyer, “But unless I’m living in the Upside Down, I don’t think we did a deal with you for this pop-up.”

Here’s the full letter, which DNAinfo first published:

The bar in Logan Square featured campy homages to the 1980s-set sci-fi show, including “Eleven’s Eggos” cocktails, a lit-up alphabet wall, and the Byers’ family couch.

The pop-up is scheduled to end its six-week run Oct. 1. Netflix politely requested that the bar not extend its run beyond that date, with a gentle threat to “call your mom” if the owners don’t comply.