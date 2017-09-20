Yes, Bill Gates regrets Ctrl+Alt+Delete

At the Bloomberg Global Business Forum today, Carlyle Group co-founder and CEO David Rubenstein asked Microsoft founder Bill Gates to account for one of the most baffling questions of the digital era: Why does it take three fingers to turn on a PC, and why did Gates ever think that was a good idea?

Grimacing slightly, Gates deflected responsibility for the crtl-alt-delete key command, saying, “clearly, the people involved should have put another key on to make that work.” Rubenstein pressed him: does he regret the decision?

“You can’t go back and change the small things in your life without putting the other things at risk,” Gates said.

But: “Sure. If I could make one small edit I would make that a single key operation.”