Yes, Bill Gates regrets Ctrl+Alt+Delete

Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder and director at Berkshire Hathaway, speaks to Liz Claman of the Fox Business Network in Omaha, Neb., Monday, May 8, 2017.
Bill Gates knows Ctrl+Alt+Delete was wrong. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
At the Bloomberg Global Business Forum today, Carlyle Group co-founder and CEO David Rubenstein asked Microsoft founder Bill Gates to account for one of the most baffling questions of the digital era: Why does it take three fingers to turn on a PC, and why did Gates ever think that was a good idea?

Grimacing slightly, Gates deflected responsibility for the crtl-alt-delete key command, saying, “clearly, the people involved should have put another key on to make that work.” Rubenstein pressed him: does he regret the decision?

“You can’t go back and change the small things in your life without putting the other things at risk,” Gates said.

But: “Sure. If I could make one small edit I would make that a single key operation.”

