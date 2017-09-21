There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical that HTC will help Google achieve this, though. For one thing, Google has a weak track record when it comes to selling smartphones—and hardware in general. The company has worked with smartphone brands in the past to sell its Nexus and year-old Pixel lines of devices, including HTC, which has designed devices for both. Google uses these devices to promote a bloatware-free, Google-centric version of Android. But those products have never reached the mass market—and if Google intends to popularize its voice assistant or other software offerings, its phones will have to reach iPhone or Galaxy-level sales. Its next Pixel device, designed by HTC, is set to hit shelves next month.

“The hardware market is still largely dependent on scale,” says Xiaohan Tay, who follows the smartphone industry at research firm IDC. “The Pixel is priced at a very premium price, and it’s competing with Apple and Samsung.”

The company’s earlier hardware purchases have also not brought much success. In 2012 the company paid $12.5 billion to purchase Motorola Mobility, only to sell it to Lenovo for $2.91 billion. While some described the purchase as an attempt to scoop up patents, those patents turned out to be worth far less than what Google paid for them, and Motorola’s phone division lost hundreds of millions of dollars each quarter when it was part of the search giant. In other hardware, Google’s $3.2 billion purchase of smart thermostat maker Next brought in underwhelming sales (paywall), and lots of acrimony internally.

Meanwhile, HTC doesn’t have much to offer Google beyond its ability to make phones. Sales-wise, the company’s glory days are well beyond it. In 2010 the company once had a respectable 7.7% of the global smartphone market, according to research firm according to Counterpoint. Now, it has just 0.4%—as Samsung, Huawei, and the collective bevvy of low-end, no name Android brands have eclipsed it.