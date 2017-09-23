Map: All the places where Uber is partially or fully banned

Despite contracting 40,000 drivers and serving 3.5 million users, Uber has lost its favor with the London government. The city’s transport regulator announced today that it was rejecting the ride-hailing giant’s application for a license renewal, stating that Uber “is not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator license.” The ban will go into effect on Oct. 1, though Uber is planning an appeal.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Uber has been banned from operation. The company is notorious for developing contentious relationships as the above map shows. Here are all of the places where Uber has been fully or partially banned from operation:

North America

United States: Uber is currently banned in Oregon, except for Portland and in central Oregon.

Canada: Uber is currently banned in Vancouver, though British Columbia minister of transportation Todd Stone announced in March its intentions to legalize Uber by Christmas.

Europe

UK: Uber will be banned in London, starting Oct. 1, if it fails to renew its license. It still operates in other cities and regions of the UK.

Bulgaria: Uber is currently banned across the country.

Czech Republic: Uber is currently banned in Brno, the country’s second-largest city.

Denmark: Uber is currently suspended because of government regulations.

France: Uber’s cheapest service, UberPop, is currently banned.

Germany: UberPop is currently banned.

Hungary: Uber is currently suspended because of government regulations.

Asia-Pacific

Australia: Uber is currently banned in the country’s Northern Territory.

Hong Kong: Uber is currently banned—though it continues to operate in defiance as drivers face increasing crackdowns.

Has anything changed in 2017?

Aside from facing full and partial bans of operation, Uber has seen other tumultuous changes recently. In Hong Kong, where Uber continues to operate despite the authorities not allowing it, Reuters reported increasing crackdowns on drivers by the police. Twenty-one drivers were arrested in May after the police began an undercover operation to identify them. In Finland, Uber also pulled out its UberPop services from Helsinki to await better alignment of the regulatory landscape.

On the good news front for the company, it gained major victories in Taiwan and Italy. After a court in Italy ruled to ban the service in April, another court quickly annulled the decision, reverting operations back to status quo. In the same month, Uber also returned to Taiwan after suffering a two-month suspension caused by government fines. The following month, it also restored its presence in Austin, Texas.

Where does Uber operate?

Here is the full list of all the cities where Uber says you can hail one of its cabs in one form or another.

