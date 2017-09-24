We asked Michael Bloomberg whether the world is better or worse off today than a year ago

Quartz asked Michael Bloomberg whether he sees the world as better or worse off than a year ago. He was hosting leaders and CEOs from around the globe at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, where they had gathered to discuss major issues facing the world today, like climate change or the disruption of automation. Bloomberg listed three things that are worrying: The North Korea crisis, cutting back on global trade and some short-sighted policies from the Trump administration. But he doesn’t think this is the end of the world. Watch the video above to hear his answer.