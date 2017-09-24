As nine National Football League games kicked off Sunday at 1 pm in the US, players and coaches across the country locked arms and kneeled to protest US president Donald Trump’s contention that they should be fired for protesting racial inequality in the US.

Trump has called for team owners to fire players who kneel during the playing of the national anthem. He says the kneeling protest disrespects the country’s flag and public polls have said that a majority of Americans agree with him. The practice of kneeling during the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner was kicked off last year by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to bring attention to police violence against African Americans. Kaepernick has yet to be hired to play for an NFL team this season.

Unlike other teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers opted not to come out on at the field during the playing of the anthem, except for left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, a former Army Ranger and graduate of West Point, who stood with his hand over his heart. “We came here to play a football game,” Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin told CNN.

Below are photos of today’s protests:

Miami Dolphins players Vincent Taylor (96), Kiko Alonso (47), William Hayes (95), Charles Harris (90), Cody Parkey (1) and Cameron Wake (91) lock arms with teammates during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan locked arms with his team’s players before their match against the Baltimore Ravens. (Reuters/Paul Childs)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackles Grady Jarrett (97) and Dontari Poe (92) take a knee during the national anthem before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Pittsburgh Steelers side of the field is nearly empty during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Steelers and Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Chicago. The Pittsburgh Steelers players did not come out to the field during the anthem. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Members of the Houston Texans team stand with arms locked during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Sep 24, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Denver Bronco players kneel in protest during the National Anthem before a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports – 10303263 (USA Today Sports/Timothy T. Ludwig)

Sep 24, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings players lock arms during the national anthem before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports – 10303276 (USA Today Sports/Brad Rempel)

