If you’re a big movie fan and have a few thousand dollars in cash handy, today is your lucky day.

The film memorabilia house Prop Store is hosting what might be the greatest prop auction in history today. The auction, happening live right now (Sept. 26) at the British Film Institute IMAX theater in London, includes a multitude of iconic movie props, focused mostly on the science fiction, fantasy, and superhero genres.

For £15,000 ($20,128), you can don a studio-quality Darth Vader helmet from The Empire Strikes Back that was used for marketing of the film. For £10,000 ($13,419), you can swing your very-own Mjölnir, Thor’s hammer, that was used during the filming of the Marvel superhero saga (you might be disappointed to learn that it’s made of rubber, though).

Act quick. A Prop House spokesman told Quartz that the auction will likely end around 10pm in the UK (5pm US Eastern Time). The auction features over 600 props, but the items are selling fast. You can bid online or by phone.

The props come from a variety of sources, including film studios, stunt coordinators, production companies, and private collectors. Each one is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

The quantity and range of historic film props in this auction is simply incredible. Here’s a list of some of the most expensive ones (bidding on a few of these items has already closed):

Hopefully some of these artifacts of cultural history will wind up in museums, where film buffs from around the world can view them.

If you want to bid but don’t have unlimited funds, some of the cheaper items (under £100) include blueprints for the set of Superman II; a set of crew shirts from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; and an autographed photograph of Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner from Star Trek.