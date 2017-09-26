Not even Bill Gates is using a Windows phone anymore

Bill Gates, potentially the last user of a Microsoft Windows phone, has jumped ship.

The billionaire Microsoft co-founder now uses an Android phone with “a lot of Microsoft software,” he said on Fox News Sunday. Gates didn’t elaborate on which Android phone he uses.

Android has long been the dominant force in mobile computing, with more than 80% market share worldwide, compared to Windows phones with 0.1%.

Microsoft now releases more software for Android and iOS than ever before (paywall), bringing productivity apps natively to former competitors’ platforms.

When switching phone makers, Gates likely had an easy choice: iPhones were out of the question.