Living right next door to the threat of nuclear war isn’t anything new for most South Koreans. North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests since 2006. Now, as the war of words between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un has ratcheted up, some South Koreans are taking measures into their own hands by packing survival bags.

YouTube videos for how to prep a go-bag are popular. One recent viral video has already gotten more than 590,000 views in under a month. Watch our video to see what goes inside a survival bag, and how some South Koreans are skeptical that a backpack could mean much during a nuclear war.