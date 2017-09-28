Photos: National Geographic’s most beautiful aerial shots of nature are often now made by drone

National Geographic is currently judging their Nature Photographer of the Year contest, taking in entries from professionals and amateurs alike, showcasing scenes of wildlife and natural landscapes.

As entries roll in, the judges are sharing a selection of eye-catching photos. Some of the most breathtaking images are aerial shots taken from planes, helicopters and, ever more frequently, drones.

This point of view and use of drones has grown in popularity in recent years, as technology and price has put aerial photography within the reach of most consumers. Drones have let photographers take advantage of new, exciting perspectives that can turn a flat frozen lake into a Jackson Pollock canvas or allow a viewer to appreciate the subtle gradient of the oceans transitioning to land.

A drone image of Lake Thiersee in Austria. (Stefan Thaler/National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year)

A winding road leading to Transylvania in Babarunca, Romania. (Calin Stan/National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year)

Two children playing in the clearing of a forest in Sweden. (Anders Andersson/National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year)

Migratory birds in Northern California, see from an airplane (Jassen Todorov/National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year)

A birds eye view of a caravan of camels walking along Cable beach, Australia, at sunset. (Todd Kennedy/National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year)

A polar bear in Nunavut during the summer of 2017. (Florian Ledoux/National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year)

Beluga whales in Nunavut during the summer of 2017. (Florian Ledoux/National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year)

An aerial view of Aigues-Mortes, in Southern France. (Magali Chesnel/National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year)

Bongoyo Island, located just off the coast of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. (Nick Johanson/National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year)

A pink salt lake in Torrevieja, Spain. (Wellington Rodrigues/National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year)