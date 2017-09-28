A major check-in systems crash is disrupting airports worldwide

Update (1:03pm BST): Service has resumed at Changi airport in Singapore, but delays are still expected.

Travelers were left waiting in airports from Singapore to Baltimore today because of a technical problem with an airline check-in system. Some airports have reported that the issue has been resolved. Some travelers reported waits of nearly two hours, while some outages lasted for just a minute or two.

The Altea system is made by the Spanish travel services software giant Amadeus. It’s sold to airlines to allow them to check themselves onto their flights, drop off luggage, and for airlines to communicate flight changes to customers. Amadeus confirmed that a disruption occurred today and that it’s continuing to restore services. “During the morning, we experienced a network issue that caused disruption to some of our systems … the action is ongoing with services gradually being restored,” Amadeus said in a statement to Quartz.

A press officer at Gatwick told Quartz the problem affected the Altea system used for people to check themselves into their flights. The officer said the outage lasted for a matter of minutes, and is now back online.

Check-in systems at London’s Heathrow airport were also affected “intermittently,” an airport spokesperson said. It said it is working with airlines to get the systems back to normal. A spokesperson at Frankfurt airport said there appeared to be a “computer failure or hiccup” although its systems showed things were operating as normal. Service has resumed at Changi airport in Singapore after an outage affecting Singapore Airlines, Qantas, and Lufthansa there, an airport spokesperson told the Today newspaper. The airport is however still advising travelers that checking in may take longer than usual.

Based on reports from travelers on Twitter and press reports, the affected airports and airlines appear to include: