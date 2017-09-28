GoPro just launched some impressive new cameras that will hopefully help return the company to profitability

In a blazing fast press event, an exceedingly enthused Nick Woodman, CEO of GoPro, unveiled a host of new cameras and technologies today. Here’s a quick run-down:

Fusion 360-degree camera

GoPro has been hinting it planned to release a consumer-level 360-degree camera for a while, and today showed off the Fusion. The device has two cameras (one on the front and the back) that can capture 5.2K HD video at up to 30 frames per second. It can capture 18-megapixel 360-degree spherical photos, and record 360-degree audio.

This thing creates some trippy 360 effects too pic.twitter.com/5MBoYOjcM5 — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) September 28, 2017

The camera looks like an outsized version of the company’s rectangular Hero cameras, making it compatible with many of the mounts that GoPro has made over the years. It has GPS, wifi, Bluetooth, and voice commands, as well as a range of visual-effect functions.

One mode allows users to appear as “angels,” as Woodman described it, where it looks like the person filming is actually being filmed by someone else, as the setup of the lenses can hide any selfie stick the camera is mounted on. Another mode, called “little planet” turns the perspective of the video into an orb that looks kind of like a small globe. Another mode, called “OverCapture” allows users to select aspects of their 360-video to make it appear as if they’re being followed around by a single camera while filming.

It’ll cost $699 and it’s available from today.

Hero6 camera

The latest edition of GoPro’s original line of cameras comes with a powerful sensor that can capture 4K video at 60 frames per second, or in HD at 240 frames per second. That means it can shoot ridiculously smooth slow-motion footage that would have required a large professional camera—not a small rectangle that fits in the palm of your hand—up until very recently. Like the Hero5 before it, it has voice commands, a tiny touchscreen, wifi data transfer to smartphones, digital image stabilization, and waterproofing. It can also shoot 12-megapixel still photos and auto-editing features to help content creators generate their daily vlogs on the fly.

It’ll cost $499—$100 more than its predecessor—and it’s available from today.

Updated Karma drone

GoPro’s drone, unveiled in the summer of 2016, recalled in the fall, and re-released this spring, received mixed reviews and has since been surpassed technologically by some of its competitors. Today it received some minor software updates: It can now follow its users around, and complete a route set by the user with up to 10 waypoints.

A new bundle is available for $1,200 that includes a Hero6 camera.

GoPro has struggled to diversify beyond its original Hero action-camera line, and the company has struggled to stay profitable in recent quarters after interest in its products cooled. The company has been through multiple rounds of layoffs in recent years in and effort to right the ship, and while it’s as of yet unknown how these latest products will be received, it seems that Wall Street was unimpressed: The company’s share price was effectively unchanged from its opening price of $11.81 at the time of publishing. At one point in October 2014, GoPro’s stock was trading at close to $90.