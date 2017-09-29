How many minutes away from your dream destination are you, via Elon Musk’s new spacecraft?

All aboard. (Reuters/Bret Hartman)
On Sep. 29 at the International Astronautic Congress in Adelaide, Australia, Elon Musk unveiled a new spacecraft as SpaceX continues to set its sights on Mars. Dubbed the BFR, the vehicle can carry 150 tons of cargo into orbit and is almost entirely re-usable.

Musk hasn’t designed the vehicle solely for Mars or the moon. Toward the end of his address, Musk said that he plans to use the BFR for earth-bound travel too. In his vision of the future, humans will travel from New York to Paris in 30 minutes, or from London to Hong Kong in 34 minutes—sitting inside the same rocket that could potentially propel them to another planet.

If we’re building this thing to go to the moon and Mars, why not go to other places as well?” he asked the audience. He then played an animated video illustrating a future wherein people hop on a spacecraft to travel across the globe in minutes.

Musk detractors will likely find this among the most far-fetched proposals the entrepreneur has ever touted, and will write it off as yet another marketing stunt. His supporters, as usual, will continue to wait patiently to see if his ambitions turn into reality.

In this rocket-propelled future, how many minutes away from your dream destination are you? Below is the full list of travel time estimates Musk presented in his video, matched against their real-life travel time via plane. Quartz reached out to SpaceX to ask how it calculated these estimates but did not receive an immediate reply.

Trip Distance Flight Time Musk’s Time
Hong Kong to Singapore 2568km 3h 41m 22m
Los Angeles to Toronto 3498km 4h 37m 25m
Los Angeles to New York 3979km 5h 11m 25m
Los Angeles to Honolulu 4113km 5h 20m 25m
Bangkok to Dubai 4909km 6h 17m 27m
Tokyo to Singapore 5364km 6h 49m 28m
London to Dubai 5503km 6h 58m 29m
London to New York City 5546km 7h 1m 29m
New York to Paris 5840km 7h 24m 30m
Honolulu to Tokyo 6144km 7h 44m 30m
Tokyo to Delhi 5916km 7h 28m 30m
Melbourne to Singapore 6040km 7h 36m 30m
Sydney to Singapore 6300km 7h 55m 31m
Los Angeles to London 8769km 10h 49m 32m
Los Angeles to Tokyo 8764km 10h 49m 32m
London to Hong Kong 9641km 11h 31m 34m
London to Cape Town 9693km 11h 34m 34m
Sydney to Tokyo 7841km 10h 3m 35m
Los Angeles to Buenos Aires 9873km 12h 7m 35m
Los Angeles to Shanghai 10427km 12h 46m 36m
Sydney to Delhi 10446km 12h 47m 36m
New York to Tokyo 10843km 13h 15m 37m
Sydney to Johannesburg 11037km 13h 29m 37m
Delhi to San Francisco 12395km 15h 5m 40m
Sydney to Dubai 12057km 14h 41m 40m
Los Angeles to Adelaide 13165km 15h 59m 42m
Delhi to Auckland 12516km 15h 13m 45m
Sydney to Athens 15324km 18h 32m 47m
New York to Sydney 16032km 19h 22m 49m
Los Angeles to Johannesburg 16724km 20h 11m 50m
Sydney to Zurich 16586km 20h 1m 50m
Sydney to London 17039km 20h 33m 51m

 

