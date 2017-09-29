I DON'T WANT TO GROW UP

Charted: The toymakers Toys R Us owes money to

A Bratz doll (L) is seen with its foot on a Barbie Doll (lying down) and another Bratz doll (R) at the Dream Toys 2004 exhibition, which previews the year's top 10 toys and offers predictions from the Toy Retailers Association of the most popular toys for Christmas, in London, October 6, 2004. At the ripe old age of 45, Barbie was knocked off her perch on Wednesday by streetwise upstart Bratz in the Christmas battle of the dolls. REUTERS/Stephen Hird SH/ASA/acm - RP5DRIEJWTAA
Hey, doll, we have a problem. (Reuters/Stephen Hird)
It can’t all be fun and games for toymakers these days, especially when they’re on the other end of the Toys R Us bankruptcy.

The big-box toy seller, founded in 1957, came too late to internet sales to save its business. Facing $400 million in debt due in 2018, the company has filed for bankruptcy protection. The creditors to whom Toys R Us owe big, make everything from cribs to scooters and all of the pink plastic princess product that once upon a time caused meltdowns among little Cinderella lovers in store aisles across America.

According to the Washington Post, Toys R Us is on the hook for $7.5 billion, owing money to nearly every toymaker in the US, and that is causing “widespread panic” Here is a chart of some of the top creditors, their popular toys and their parent companies:

