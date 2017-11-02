The best reactions to the incredible Beyoncé-led cast for “The Lion King”

When Disney released the star-studded cast list for its upcoming remake of the Lion King, the internet collectively gasped. The brilliant writer, director, and actor Donald Glover (Atlanta) will star as Simba; Chiwetal Eijofor (12 Years a Slave) is Scar; and the venerable James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.
But what caused the meltdown on social media was the casting of the pop icon Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as the female lead, Nala.
The cast also includes Last Week Tonight talk show host John Oliver, who will play Zazu, while Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will play the comedic duo Timon and Pumbaa. JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph will play Young Simba and Nala.
The film is scheduled to be released in 2019. Jon Favreau, who directed the live-action remake of the The Jungle Book, is directing the film. Beyonce and the other actors will only be lending their voice to this live action remake, which will be using computer-generated animals similar to the live-action remake of The Jungle Book.
In these anxious political times, the 18-month wait led to some joking pleas to America to keep things together until the world can see this film. It’s not an unreasonable request.