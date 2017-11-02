The best reactions to the incredible Beyoncé-led cast for “The Lion King”

When Disney released the star-studded cast list for its upcoming remake of the Lion King, the internet collectively gasped. The brilliant writer, director, and actor Donald Glover (Atlanta) will star as Simba; Chiwetal Eijofor (12 Years a Slave) is Scar; and the venerable James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.

But what caused the meltdown on social media was the casting of the pop icon Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as the female lead, Nala.

it's not called the lion king anymore. if beyonces in it, it's called the lion queen. it's nala's movie now — Ziwe (@ziwe) November 2, 2017

Beyoncé rolling up to Disney to collect her #LionKing check pic.twitter.com/eyljvOrYka — Mikey 🦃 (@Mikey_Talks) November 2, 2017

Now that Beyonce is starring in the #LionKing, the soundtrack should be adjusted as follows:

– Bey Prepared

– I Just Can't Wait to Bey Queen — Sarah Christie (@SarrChristie) November 2, 2017

How the Disney exec that closed Beyonce's Lion King deal was greeted when they came into work today pic.twitter.com/227IcvnQaE — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 2, 2017

nala: im here to bring you back home

simba: pic.twitter.com/yEoqBvl4BV — aristotle (@butchdeIoria) November 1, 2017

BEYONCÉ IS OFFICIALLY NALA IN THE LION KING AND I CAN ALREADY TELL THE SOUNDTRACK WILL SAVE MY LIFE pic.twitter.com/FEJQiQsKOP — Beyoncé Facts (@beyceipts) November 1, 2017

I am glad the Lion King is being rebooted so we can remember Scar can only be President for so long before Beyoncé shows up & fixes it — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) November 2, 2017

The cast also includes Last Week Tonight talk show host John Oliver, who will play Zazu, while Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will play the comedic duo Timon and Pumbaa. JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph will play Young Simba and Nala.

It’s been about an hour since I heard the news and I still haven’t fully recovered my chill #LionKing pic.twitter.com/coBhqcNXvv — Neysha (@La_Ney_sha) November 1, 2017

me: stop remaking Disney movies! *sees new Lion King cast* me: AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH SEVENYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA https://t.co/GMtBjPjo1n — Mamaloo Akbar (@MamoudouNDiaye) November 1, 2017

The film is scheduled to be released in 2019. Jon Favreau, who directed the live-action remake of the The Jungle Book, is directing the film. Beyonce and the other actors will only be lending their voice to this live action remake, which will be using computer-generated animals similar to the live-action remake of The Jungle Book.

In these anxious political times, the 18-month wait led to some joking pleas to America to keep things together until the world can see this film. It’s not an unreasonable request.