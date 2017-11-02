Apple’s iPhone business has more revenue than Amazon

Apple posted its fourth-quarter earnings Nov. 2, and just like nearly every other quarter in recent memory, it was a banner occasion.

Perhaps most striking: Apple, currently ranked third in the Fortune 500, has two business segments that in and of themselves rank within the top 100 companies on Fortune’s list. And its iPhone business generated more revenue in fiscal 2017 than the entirety of Amazon.

Apple’s iPhone business posted $141.3 billion in revenue for fiscal 2017 (the company’s fiscal year ends in September), which would place it twelfth on Fortune’s list, between pharmaceutical firm AmerisourceBergen and Amazon, which respectively generated $146.9 billion and $135.9 billion this year.

Apple’s Services business, which includes sales of apps, music, games, and AppleCare, as well as subscription services like iCloud and Apple Music, generated $29.9 billion over 2017. That puts the business segment between sciences company 3M ($30.1 billion) and media firm Time Warner ($29.3 billion), according to Fortune’s list.

Additionally, every single one of Apple’s businesses, including its smallest “Other Products”miscellany bucket, which generated $12.86 billion this year, would be within the top 220 on Fortune’s list. Put another way, you could say that Apple is obnoxiously successful.