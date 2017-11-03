Sellers are protesting against Amazon India’s returns policy by pulling back ads

A 9,000-member strong Amazon India seller’s forum has pulled back sponsored ads from the e-commerce portal over the last two days to protest against what it believes are the company’s weak return policies. The sponsored ads help sellers promote their products in Amazon’s search results.

The eCommerce Sellers Association of India (ECSAI) plans to continue the strike for at least another day while awaiting a solution from the Jeff Bezos-led company.

The group alleges that its members are bleeding because Amazon has been approving fake return requests and making them pay for reverse logistics. The sellers also say that they are forced to bear the cost of the product that are often damaged or used.

The protest could potentially impact Amazon’s business as ECSAI has said that in the absence of the promotional ads, their members have seen a sales decline of around 10%, implying lesser commissions for the company.

Amazon India’s total seller base stands at over 140,000.

Amazon declined to comment on the loss of business but, in reply to an emailed questionnaire, a company spokesperson said: “At Amazon India, we have always believed in working backwards from seller needs, making selling on our marketplace easier & profitable for them and resolving their issues. For the recent issue in question, we are already in touch with the concerned sellers to better understand their queries and resolve them.”

Disgruntled sellers have been complaining about the high number of returns on Indian e-commerce portals for several months now. In March, a 1,000-member association called eSeller Suraksha Forum had written to Amazon founder Bezos to draw his attention to their problem.

The forum had said that Amazon was not sharing the high operational costs around returns and instead “they (Amazon) put the entire blame on us, saying we shipped fake or faulty products leading to return.”